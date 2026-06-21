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POLICE ASSAULT Three Women Charged Over Police Assault at Birmingham Protest

Three Women Charged Over Police Assault at Birmingham Protest

Three women have been charged following an assault on police officers during a protest and counter-protest in Birmingham city centre on 20 June. West Midlands Police reported a large officer presence was in place to manage the events and keep groups apart.

Police Targeted During Protest

While maintaining order, officers faced aggressive behaviour, with two being kicked and one receiving an elbow strike. Despite this, none of the officers sustained serious injuries.

Operation To Manage Protest

The police mobilised significant resources as part of a planned operation to oversee the protest and counter-protest, aiming to prevent escalation and ensure public safety in Birmingham’s city centre.

Charges Against Three Women

Following investigations, three women have been formally charged in connection with the assaults on officers during the event, underlining police efforts to hold offenders accountable.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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