Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Hellingly Head-On Crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 40-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash with a car in Hellingly, East Sussex. The collision happened on North Street at around 9:55pm on Saturday, June 20. Emergency services attended, and the injured rider was taken to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition. The Audi Q7 driver escaped unhurt.

Crash Location And Timing

The collision occurred on North Street, a main route in Hellingly, as the motorcyclist was riding northbound and the Audi Q7 was heading southbound at the time of impact.

Serious Injuries

The motorcyclist, aged 40, was left with life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital by paramedics. Sussex Police confirmed his condition remains critical.

Driver Unharmed

The man driving the Audi Q7 was not injured in the crash and has been cooperating with police inquiries.

Police Witness Appeal

PC Christina Moore urged anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward. She said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or has any relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police by emailing and quoting Operation Britten.