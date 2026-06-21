Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

Kent Police swiftly arrested a 30-year-old man in Herne Bay on Sunday 21 June 2026 after reports of a male carrying a weapon on the High Street at around 5:50pm. Armed officers attended the scene, stopping the suspect and seizing an imitation firearm. No Stabbing Sparks Chaos as Clockhouse Station Shuts Down – Serious Injuries Reported" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/crime/stabbing-shuts-down-clock-house-station-bexleyheath/">injuries were reported during the incident, which remains under investigation.
Rapid Response On Scene
Following the call, firearms officers arrived within minutes to take control of the situation and quickly detain the man. The prompt action prevented any escalation on the busy town centre street.
Imitation Firearm Seized
Police confirmed the weapon was a replica firearm, which has been confiscated for further examination. The arrested individual remains in custody while inquiries continue.
Community Safety Reassured
No injuries were sustained during the incident, and Kent Police are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist with their enquiries.
Contact Police Or Crimestoppers
- Call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting incident 21-1291
- Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/