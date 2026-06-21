Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

Kent Police swiftly arrested a 30-year-old man in Herne Bay on Sunday 21 June 2026 after reports of a male carrying a weapon on the High Street at around 5:50pm. Armed officers attended the scene, stopping the suspect and seizing an imitation firearm. No Stabbing Sparks Chaos as Clockhouse Station Shuts Down – Serious Injuries Reported" href="https://uknip.co.uk/news/uk/crime/stabbing-shuts-down-clock-house-station-bexleyheath/">injuries were reported during the incident, which remains under investigation.

Rapid Response On Scene

Following the call, firearms officers arrived within minutes to take control of the situation and quickly detain the man. The prompt action prevented any escalation on the busy town centre street.

Imitation Firearm Seized

Police confirmed the weapon was a replica firearm, which has been confiscated for further examination. The arrested individual remains in custody while inquiries continue.

Community Safety Reassured

No injuries were sustained during the incident, and Kent Police are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist with their enquiries.

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