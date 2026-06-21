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MURDER ARREST Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

A 15-year-old girl and two boys aged 14 and 15 were arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Jamal Coombes in Battersea, south London. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, with police responding swiftly to reports of a stabbing. Jamal was found with fatal injuries and died at the scene, prompting a murder investigation.

Tragic Night In Battersea

Officers were alerted shortly after the stabbing and arrived to find Jamal seriously injured. Despite emergency efforts, he was pronounced dead at the location.

Youth Arrests Made

Police detained a teenage girl and two boys shortly after the attack. All three remain in custody as detectives continue their inquiries into the fatal incident.

Ongoing Murder Probe

The Metropolitan Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding Jamal Coombes’ death. Authorities have not released further details as the case progresses.

Community In Shock

The fatal stabbing has sent ripples through the Battersea community, highlighting ongoing concerns around youth violence in south London.

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Topics :Crime

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