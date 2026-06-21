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POOLE MURDER 18-Year-Old Kyeron Wheeler Murdered in Poole Stabbing Incident

18-Year-Old Kyeron Wheeler Murdered in Poole Stabbing Incident

Dorset Police are investigating the alleged murder of 18-year-old Kyeron Wheeler, who was found injured on Longfleet Road, Poole, early on Friday 19 June 2026. Kyeron was discovered with a suspected stab wound and later pronounced dead at hospital. The force is appealing for information from the public as the investigation continues into this tragic event.

Tributes Flood Poole

Local residents have paid their respects with flowers, balloons, and a vigil held on Friday evening. Heartfelt messages from family members remember Kyeron as a much-loved son and friend. His mother, Samantha Gillingham, wrote a touching tribute expressing her deep love and grief.

Police Arrest Three Suspects

Following the incident, Dorset Police arrested three men aged 20, 22, and 22 from Blandford, London, and Bletchley on suspicion of murder. A 19-year-old previously detained has been released without further action. Detectives remain at the scene, conducting a property search in Blandford and carrying out patrols in the area.

Appeal For Dashcam And CCTV

Officers are urgently requesting anyone with dashcam, doorbell, or CCTV footage from Dale Close, Longfleet Road, or the route between these locations and Blandford to come forward. They are particularly interested in sightings of a dark-coloured Nissan Juke with front-end damage and a missing bumper that travelled in the area between 1.30am and 2.33am on Friday.

Community Fundraiser Launched

A family friend, Katie Balmer, has set up a GoFundMe titled “Kyeron – Forever 18” to support the family with funeral arrangements. She urged the public to share the appeal and donate what they can to give Kyeron the best send-off possible.

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