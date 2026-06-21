Three Arrests in Battersea After Murder of Teen Jamal Coombes

Police have arrested three teenagers in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Jamal Coombes in Battersea. The fatal stabbing took place on Glycena Road in the early hours of Saturday, 20 June, when emergency services, including London Ambulance and Air Ambulance, were called at 04:20hrs. Despite paramedic efforts, Jamal was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is being led by Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

Immediate Police Action

On the night of the incident, police promptly arrested two 15-year-olds—a boy and a girl—on suspicion of murder. The following day, a 14-year-old boy was also detained. All three suspects remain in custody as inquiries continue.

Community Appeal For Witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector Howie highlighted the impact on the local community and appealed directly for witnesses. He urged anyone in the Lavender Hill area between 03:30 and 05:00 on 20 June, especially around Glycena Road, Acanthus Road, and Pountney Road, who saw groups of men running or other relevant activity, to come forward with information.

Vital Evidence Requested

The police are seeking any form of footage, including CCTV, doorbell cameras, or mobile phone videos, stressing that even small details could be crucial to solving the case. The force encouraged the public not to assume that relevant information has already been shared.

How To Help The Investigation

Contact police on 101 quoting CAD 1567/20JUN26

Submit information via the Met Police Public Portal

Provide anonymous tips to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111

Jamal’s family has been informed and continues to receive support from specialist officers as the investigation proceeds.