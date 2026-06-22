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MULTIPLE PEOPLE STRUCK Six Hurt After Car Hits Pedestrians Near Upton Park Station

  Six people are in hospital after a car struck multiple pedestrians on Green Street near Upton Park station this morning. Emergency services responded promptly, with one victim suffering potentially life-changing injuries. The road remains closed in both directions as investigations continue.

Serious Injuries Reported

Among those taken to the hospital, one individual has injuries described as potentially life-altering. The exact condition of the others is not detailed, but all six were taken into medical care.

Road Closure Ongoing

Police have shut Green Street in both directions following the incident, leading to local traffic disruption. Authorities are managing the scene and advising motorists to seek alternative routes.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the event or has information to come forward to assist with the investigation. The circumstances leading to the collision remain under review.

Community Support

Thoughts are with the injured and their families as the community processes the shock of the event near the busy Upton Park area.

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