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KNIFE ATTACK Portobello Road Market Closed Amid Police Activity and Cordon

Portobello Road Market Closed Amid Police Activity and Cordon

A police cordon remains in place on Portobello Road at the junction with Cambridge Gardens and along Acklam Road following overnight police activity, forcing the closure of the famous Portobello Road Market in London this morning. Kensington and Chelsea Council confirmed the market will stay shut until further notice as forensic officers continue their work at the scene. The exact nature of the incident prompting the police action has not been disclosed.    

Massive Cordon Blocks Access

Red-and-white tape has sealed off several adjacent shops and the pedestrian walkway, restricting access in a busy area known for its popular markets and weekend footfall from tourists and locals alike.

Market Operations Delayed

The council stated, “Due to police activity following incidents on Portobello Road overnight, opening the markets and cleaning up the streets nearby will be delayed. Our staff are waiting and ready to open things up as soon as possible.”  

Forensics On Site

Local witnesses saw forensic officers in the area earlier this morning, indicating ongoing investigations. Both the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service have been contacted for further details but no updates have yet been given.

Community Asked For Information

Residents and visitors are urged to share any relevant information or photos with the reporter to assist the ongoing inquiry.

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