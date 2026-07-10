Teenager Rescued by Bembridge RNLI and Coastguard at Luccombe Cliffs

At 8:45pm on 9 July, Bembridge RNLI lifeboat and the Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to rescue a teenager stranded by the rising tide at Luccombe Cliffs on the Isle of Wight. The RNLI D-Class lifeboat Sue, manned by four crew members, launched into calm, clear conditions to assist the casualty.

Perilous Cliff Location

The teenager had climbed around 200 metres up the cliff face, but Coastguard foot teams could not safely reach them. A helicopter was deployed to carry out a winch recovery given the precarious terrain.

Helicopter Winch Rescue

While the Coastguard helicopter performed the winch lift, Bembridge RNLI stayed on standby nearby. The teenager was successfully airlifted to safety and taken to Cliff Park for medical checks.

RNLI Stand Down

Following the rescue, the RNLI crew returned to their station by 11:34pm. A brief video captures the rapid launch of the D-Class lifeboat as the rescue operation began.