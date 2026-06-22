Major Fire Destroys Eight Homes in Rookyards Vange Emergency Services Respond

A major fire ripped through eight terraced homes in Rookyards, Vange, overnight, triggering an urgent response from local firefighters and ambulance crews. Incident Commander Justin Mackerness confirmed the blaze is now under control as emergency teams continue extinguishing remaining hotspots.

Emergency Response Heroics

Firefighters and other emergency services arrived swiftly to tackle the flames and safeguard residents. Their rapid action prevented further damage and avoided potential injuries. Local councillors Darren Gardner and John Peters were on site to support those affected.

Community Impact

The fire has displaced several families, with authorities expressing deep sympathy. Support efforts are underway to help residents recover from the distress caused by the incident.

Ongoing Fire Investigation

A full investigation will be launched once the scene is declared safe to determine the exact cause of the devastating fire.

Official Statements