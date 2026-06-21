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FATAL CRASH Cheam Fatal Collision Kills Pedestrian on Belmont Rise

Cheam Fatal Collision Kills Pedestrian on Belmont Rise

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision between a car and a pedestrian in Cheam on Saturday, 20 June. The accident occurred at 11:06am on Belmont Rise. Emergency services, including London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance, attended the scene. A man in his 70s was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died later that evening. The driver, a man in his 20s, stopped and was uninjured. No arrests have been made.

Victim’s Family Supported

Specialist officers are providing support to the next of kin of the deceased pedestrian following the tragedy.

Police Urge Witnesses To Come

Detective Constable Caroline Landy of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the victim at this extremely difficult time. As we try to build up a full picture of the incident, we want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any relevant information, particularly anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.”

How To Report Information

  • Call the police on 101 quoting CAD 3013/20JUNE26
  • Contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit witness line on 020 854 35157
  • Provide anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

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