Met Office Issues Red Extreme Heat Warning with UK June Records Set to Break

The Met Office has issued a Red Extreme Heat Warning for Wednesday and Thursday, forecasting record-breaking June temperatures across southern and central England, as well as parts of Wales. The heatwave will see highs reaching at least 39°C, surpassing previous June records, with widespread Tropical Nights expected. This intense heatwave poses serious health risks due to the combination of high temperatures and humidity.

Record-breaking Heatwave Expected

The red warning follows existing Amber Extreme Heat Warnings in effect from Monday through Thursday, covering much of southern and central England and much of Wales. Temperatures will climb rapidly, hitting 34°C on Monday, rising to 37°C on Tuesday, and peaking midweek with forecasts of at least 39°C. Overnight temperatures will remain above 20°C in many urban areas, increasing heat stress risks.

Humidity Adds To Heat Stress

Dew points—measuring humidity—are forecast to reach around 22°C on Wednesday and Thursday, surpassing levels seen during the 2022 July heatwave. The accompanying humidity will make the heatwave more oppressive and dangerous, complicating recovery during hot nights.

Wide Impact On Health And

The heatwave threatens public health and critical infrastructure, including power and water supplies. The UK Health Security Agency has issued Heat Health Alerts warning of impacts on health and social care services. Increased visits to lakes, rivers, and coastal areas heighten water safety risks.

Water Safety Advice For The

RNLI National Water Safety Partner Samantha Hughes warns people about cold water shock despite the rising air temperatures. She advises swimming at lifeguarded beaches between red and yellow flags and using safety measures such as wetsuits and life jackets. Emergency help can be contacted via 999 for the coastguard.

Heatwave To Ease By Weekend

Temperatures are expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday before easing slightly from Friday as high pressure moves east. Rain and cloud will increase, especially in the northwest, with daytime temperatures dropping towards the high 20s Celsius over the weekend and into early next week.