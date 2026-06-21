Man and Two Teens Charged with Knife Murder in Newcastle

A 33-year-old man and two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Gino Robb following a fatal stabbing on Shields Road, Byker, Newcastle. The assault occurred on Tuesday evening at 19:25 BST, prompting an emergency police and ambulance response. Gino Robb was found with serious knife wounds and later died in hospital.

Suspects Charged

Jed Grieve, 33, from Orpington Avenue, Walker, along with two teenage boys aged 14 and 16 (names withheld for legal reasons), have been formally charged with murder. They are scheduled to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Others Released On Bail

Northumbria Police have released two men, aged 22 and 24, and a 16-year-old boy on bail after arresting them on suspicion of murder. Additionally, a 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder is also bailed pending further inquiries.

Ongoing Police Appeal

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Atherton confirmed police remain active in the Byker and Walker areas. He urged anyone who witnessed two individuals on an electric motorbike entering Shields Road from Grace Street shortly before the attack, then returning the same way, to come forward with information.