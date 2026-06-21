Train Driver Shaun Burton Dies in Bedford Crash with 100 Injured

The family of Shaun Burton, the 60-year-old train driver who died in the Bedford rail crash that injured 100 people, have paid a heartfelt tribute. The tragic accident occurred on Friday at around 5.15pm when the Luton Airport Express, driven by Burton, collided with a stationary East Midlands Railway train near Bedford. Emergency services, including fire crews, police, and ambulance teams, responded swiftly to the scene as at least nine people remained in critical condition.

Family Pays Tribute

Shaun Burton, from Great Stukeley, Cambridgeshire, has been a respected Mainline Train Driver for East Midlands Railway since March 2024. His family expressed their devastation and extended condolences to all those affected by the incident, saying, “We are devastated by his loss. Our thoughts are also with those affected by this incident.”

Casualty Toll And Impact

The collision resulted in 100 injuries, marking it as the deadliest UK rail disaster in two decades. Passengers described the aftermath as chaotic, with severe injuries sustained from thrown seats and mangled carriages. One eyewitness compared the incident to a bomb explosion, highlighting the grim conditions inside the train.

Emergency Response

Fire and rescue teams, police, and ambulance services coordinated a major incident response. Casualties were treated in a nearby field as aerial footage showed damaged train carriages, including one derailed coach. Emergency crews worked tirelessly to assist the wounded amidst reports of broken limbs and bloodied passengers.

Investigation Underway

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has dispatched a team to gather evidence and determine the cause of the crash. Early inquiries focus on whether signal failures, safety mechanism faults, or human error contributed to the tragedy. Investigators are examining the communication between drivers and signalers as part of their probe.

Union Response

Dave Calfe, general secretary of the train drivers’ union Aslef, expressed deep sorrow: “No one should go off to work in the morning and not come home.” The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers also issued a statement expressing concern for injured staff and passengers while monitoring the developing situation closely.