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TRAIN WIPEOUT Eurostar Cancels UK to Paris Trains Due to Extreme UK Heatwave

Eurostar Cancels UK to Paris Trains Due to Extreme UK Heatwave

Eurostar has cancelled several trains between london/">London St Pancras International and Paris Gare du Nord this week due to soaring temperatures affecting the UK rail network. The operator cited adverse weather conditions as the cause of the cancellations, aiming to manage safety risks amid the intense heatwave.

Train Services Hit

Affected journeys include two daily services from both Paris to London and London to Paris on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. No cancellations have been announced yet for Friday, but this remains subject to change based on ongoing weather conditions.

Routes Impacted

  • Monday – 10:07am Paris to London
  • Monday – 1:31pm London to Paris
  • Tuesday – 10:07am Paris to London
  • Tuesday – 1:31pm London to Paris
  • Wednesday – 1:31pm London to Paris
  • Wednesday – 6:08pm Paris to London
  • Thursday – 1:31pm London to Paris
  • Thursday – 8:08pm Paris to London

Eurostar Statement

“Due to expected adverse weather on the Eurostar network, your train is cancelled. We’re so sorry for the disruption and any inconvenience caused,” said Eurostar in an official statement.

Passenger Compensation

Passengers affected by cancellations can reschedule their trips or request a full refund. Refunds come either as an e-voucher valid for 12 months or a full refund excluding booking fees.

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