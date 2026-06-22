French Family Sails Past Naval Patrol Off Panama and Makes Surprise Contact

A French family sailing near Panama unexpectedly made contact with the French Navy patrol vessel Jean Tranape during their weekend voyage. The young daughter, Zelie, took the initiative to use the VHF radio to ask permission to visit the anchored ship, creating a unique and friendly moment between sailors and military personnel.

Unexpected Radio Call

As they passed the naval vessel, the family had not planned any communication. However, Zelie’s confident radio message opened a direct line between their cruising boat and the navy patrol, sparking a spontaneous connection.

Welcomed Aboard

After the initial contact, arrangements were made onshore for the family to visit. The naval ship launched its boat to welcome them aboard, showing camaraderie beyond official duties.

Friendly Naval Exchange

This encounter demonstrates the warm interactions that can arise between civilians and the armed forces, highlighting the human side of military presence at sea.