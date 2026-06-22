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TRAVEL CHAOS M40 Southbound Closed Overnight Near Henley After Collision

M40 Southbound Closed Overnight Near Henley After Collision

The southbound carriageway of the M40, between junction 16 near Henley and junction 15 at Longbridge, was closed overnight following a collision. Emergency services and highway teams remain at the scene managing the incident, with the closure expected to continue for several hours into the morning.

Extended Road Closure

Police officers and highway crews are overseeing the site to carry out investigations and clear the scene, maintaining the closure on the southbound lanes.

Drivers Urged To Avoid

Motorists are advised to steer clear of this section of the M40 and follow official diversion routes to reduce congestion and maintain safety.

Delays Expected

Travel disruption is affecting southbound traffic in the area, with delays set to continue until the carriageway reopens fully.

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