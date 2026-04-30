The UK terrorism threat level has been raised from substantial to severe following a stabbing attack in Golders Green, north London. The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre announced the change on Thursday, indicating that a further attack is likely within the next six months. The upgrade reflects wider concerns beyond the recent stabbings, according to the agency.

Terror Threat Increased

The escalation of the threat level to severe underscores the heightened risk of terrorist activity across the UK. Officials stressed that the decision was not solely based on the Golders Green incident but also on broader intelligence assessments.

Victim Speaks From Hospital

One of the two individuals stabbed in the attack has spoken from the hospital, highlighting the ongoing impact on the local community and the national response.

PM Faces Hostile Crowd

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer faced heckling from angry protesters during his visit to Golders Green. The visit was part of efforts to address the rise in antisemitism and reassure the community after the attack.

Jewish Group Demands Swift Action

The Board of Deputies of British Jews urged the government to implement Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to tackle antisemitism “as soon as possible.” President Phil Rosenberg praised the prime minister’s outlined actions but called for urgent delivery, stating:

“The prime minister today outlined a series of important actions, and we will be working with him and the government to see them built upon and implemented as soon as possible. It is not just our community under attack, but our country and our values. What the community and the country needs to see now is action more than words. And changing the situation from one where antisemites are raising the price of being Jewish, to one where government and society alike are raising the price of being antisemitic. This must be our shared mission.”

Security Concerns Remain High

Jewish residents and security groups continue to express fear and frustration over their safety in the wake of the attack. Police and government officials are working to bolster protection and monitor potential threats.