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FIRE ALERT Firefighters Tackle Blaze Affecting Multiple Houses Near Basildon

Firefighters Tackle Blaze Affecting Multiple Houses Near Basildon

Firefighters from Essex County Fire and Rescue Service are currently tackling a fire that is impacting several houses near Rookyards, Basildon. The incident is ongoing and emergency crews are working to extinguish the flames.

Emergency Crews Respond

Firefighters were called to the scene where a number of properties are affected by the blaze. The service has urged local residents to keep all windows and doors shut to prevent smoke entering their homes.

Public Safety Warning

Essex Fire Service has advised the public to avoid the area while fire crews continue their work. This is to ensure both the safety of the public and allow emergency teams unhindered access to control the fire.

Incident Developing

The fire remains active and further updates will be provided as firefighters work to bring the situation under control.

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