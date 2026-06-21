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MURDER ARRESTS Three Charged With Murder Including Boys, 14 And 16, After Newcastle Stabbing

Three Charged With Murder Including Boys, 14 And 16, After Newcastle Stabbing

Three individuals, including two boys aged 14 and 16, have been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Gino Robb in Newcastle upon Tyne. The fatal stabbing took place on Shields Road, Byker, on Tuesday night. Despite being rushed to hospital with stab wounds, Mr Robb was pronounced dead later that evening. Northumbria Police launched an immediate murder investigation, leading to multiple arrests in Byker and nearby Walker.

Multiple Arrests Made

Initially, two men aged 22 and 24, alongside a 16-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of murder but later bailed pending further inquiries. Subsequently, two men aged 40 and 33 and another 16-year-old boy were held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. The 40-year-old was released on bail. A 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

Charged And Remanded

Jed Grieve, 33, from Orpington Avenue, Walker, and the two boys aged 14 and 16—whose identities are protected for legal reasons—have now been formally charged with murder. All three remain in custody and are set to appear before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Monday 22 June.

Ongoing Police Appeal

Detective Chief Inspector Atherton, leading the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are firmly with Gino’s family and loved ones after the tragic events of Tuesday evening. We continue to provide them with all possible support and request that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.” The investigation into the stabbing remains ongoing with enquiries continuing in Byker and Walker. Police are appealing for anyone who saw two people on an electric motorbike entering Shields Road from Grace Street shortly before the attack to come forward. Requests have also been made for any dashcam, CCTV, or mobile phone footage from around that time and area.

Call For Public Information

Det Ch Insp Atherton added: “Thank you to those who have contacted us so far. If you have any information or footage that could assist, please get in touch to help provide Gino’s family with the answers they deserve.”

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