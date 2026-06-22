EastEnders TV Schedule Changes This Week Due to World Cup Matches

EastEnders fans in the UK should note the BBC soap’s TV schedule is shifting this week thanks to the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2024. Key World Cup matches, including Argentina versus Austria and England versus Ghana, will cause EastEnders to air at different times from Monday, June 22 to Thursday, June 25.

Mondays Late Start

On Monday, June 22, the Argentina v Austria match kicks off at 6pm. This pushes EastEnders back to an 8.30pm start, running until 9pm — a 90-minute delay from its usual 7.30pm slot.

Tuesdays Usual Spot

Tuesday, June 23, sees EastEnders air at its regular 7.30pm to 8pm slot. Following the episode, live coverage of England v Ghana begins at 8pm, with the match kicking off at 9pm.

Wednesday And Thursday Normal

For the rest of the week, on Wednesday, June 24 and Thursday, June 25, EastEnders will return to its standard times from 7.30pm until 8pm despite ongoing World Cup matches.

Other Soap Disruptions

It’s not just EastEnders affected by the football fever. Popular soaps Emmerdale and Coronation Street will also see schedule changes this week due to World Cup broadcasts.

Eastenders Pride Feature

Looking ahead, EastEnders is set to welcome La Voix (Christopher Dennis), a well-known drag queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. La Voix will appear in a special Pride celebration episode performing at the Queen Vic pub. This short stint is expected to air soon, highlighting the soap’s support for the LGBTQ+ community in Walford. Will you be watching EastEnders this week despite the schedule changes? Let us know in the comments.