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FLIGHT FRACAS Drunk Passenger Punches Officer During Ryanair Flight Arrest

Drunk Passenger Punches Officer During Ryanair Flight Arrest

A drunken passenger threw punches at an officer during an arrest onboard a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Palma de Mallorca, sparking fear among holidaymakers on 16 June. Police had to intervene after the visibly intoxicated man caused disruption, with fellow travellers shocked by the violent clash at 30,000 feet.

Chaos In The Cabin

Ritchie Denholm, a passenger on the flight, watched as officers boarded to remove the unruly duo, both reportedly very drunk. The disturbance began before takeoff and escalated when the crew tried to contain the pair throughout the journey.

Assault On Officer

Footage captured by Denholm shows the man punching an officer in the face during the removal attempt. Multiple officers then restrained the individual, with one seen using what appeared to be a baton.

Passengers Left Shocked

Several holidaymakers were visibly shaken by the violent incident, with some expressing concern for their safety. Denholm criticised airline security, urging tougher measures to prevent intoxicated individuals from boarding flights.

Calls For Tighter Controls

Denholm commented, “No one should put anyone at risk on a flight, considering things that have happened on flights in the past. There should be more security on flights to stop anyone intoxicated from getting on.” Ryanair has been approached for comment regarding the incident.

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