Two Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct at Nottingham University Hospitals Mortuary

Nottingham police have arrested two men on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid an investigation into mortuary services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH). The probe, ongoing as of now, scrutinises how the mortuary was managed and whether professional standards were met.

Serious Inquiry Underway

The police focus on operational and oversight failings within the NUH mortuary service. Both men are currently in custody for questioning, with their exact roles in the trust yet to be disclosed.

Nuh Cooperation Confirmed

The hospital trust has confirmed full cooperation with the officers leading the investigation but declined to comment further while enquiries continue.

Serious Inquiry Underway Appeal

Authorities stressed the investigation remains live, promising updates when appropriate. They urged anyone with relevant information to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or provide details anonymously through Crimestoppers.

Community Alert

The case highlights growing concerns over governance and standards in NHS mortuary services, raising awareness about accountability in such critical hospital operations.