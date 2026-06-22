Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

COMMUNITY ALERT Two Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct at Nottingham University Hospitals Mortuary

Two Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct at Nottingham University Hospitals Mortuary

  Nottingham police have arrested two men on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid an investigation into mortuary services at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH). The probe, ongoing as of now, scrutinises how the mortuary was managed and whether professional standards were met.

Serious Inquiry Underway

The police focus on operational and oversight failings within the NUH mortuary service. Both men are currently in custody for questioning, with their exact roles in the trust yet to be disclosed.

Nuh Cooperation Confirmed

The hospital trust has confirmed full cooperation with the officers leading the investigation but declined to comment further while enquiries continue.

Serious Inquiry Underway Appeal

Authorities stressed the investigation remains live, promising updates when appropriate. They urged anyone with relevant information to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or provide details anonymously through Crimestoppers.

Community Alert

The case highlights growing concerns over governance and standards in NHS mortuary services, raising awareness about accountability in such critical hospital operations.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

FLASHER PROBE Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

UK News
Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

BUNGEE TRAGEDY Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

UK News
French Family Sails Past Naval Patrol Off Panama and Makes Surprise Contact

NAVY CONTACT French Family Sails Past Naval Patrol Off Panama and Makes Surprise Contact

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Blaze Affecting Multiple Houses Near Basildon

FIRE ALERT Firefighters Tackle Blaze Affecting Multiple Houses Near Basildon

UK News
Why Parents Might Choose Online GP Appointments for Minor Health Concerns

Why Parents Might Choose Online GP Appointments for Minor Health Concerns

UK News
18-Year-Old Kyeron Wheeler Murdered in Poole Stabbing Incident

POOLE MURDER 18-Year-Old Kyeron Wheeler Murdered in Poole Stabbing Incident

UK News
Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

ARMED SHAKEDOWN Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

UK News
Man and Two Teens Charged with Knife Murder in Newcastle

TEEN MURDER CHARGE Man and Two Teens Charged with Knife Murder in Newcastle

UK News
Syrian Man Held Over Woman’s Death on Overcrowded Dover Channel Boat

POLICE ARREST Syrian Man Held Over Woman’s Death on Overcrowded Dover Channel Boat

UK News
Three Arrests in Battersea After Murder of Teen Jamal Coombes

FIRST PICTURE Three Arrests in Battersea After Murder of Teen Jamal Coombes

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
EastEnders TV Schedule Changes This Week Due to World Cup Matches

TV SHAKEUP EastEnders TV Schedule Changes This Week Due to World Cup Matches

UK News
EastEnders TV Schedule Changes This Week Due to World Cup Matches

EastEnders TV Schedule Changes This Week Due to World Cup Matches

UK News
M40 Southbound Closed Overnight Near Henley After Collision

TRAVEL CHAOS M40 Southbound Closed Overnight Near Henley After Collision

UK News
M40 Southbound Closed Overnight Near Henley After Collision

M40 Southbound Closed Overnight Near Henley After Collision

UK News
Banned Driver Jailed After Dangerous Police Chase in Hither Green and Catford

RECKLESS DRIVER Banned Driver Jailed After Dangerous Police Chase in Hither Green and Catford

UK News
Banned Driver Jailed After Dangerous Police Chase in Hither Green and Catford

Banned Driver Jailed After Dangerous Police Chase in Hither Green and Catford

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Drunk Passenger Punches Officer During Ryanair Flight Arrest

FLIGHT FRACAS Drunk Passenger Punches Officer During Ryanair Flight Arrest

UK News
Drunk Passenger Punches Officer During Ryanair Flight Arrest

Drunk Passenger Punches Officer During Ryanair Flight Arrest

UK News
14-Year-Old Charged With Battersea Teenager Jamal Coombes’ Murder

MURDER CHARGE 14-Year-Old Charged With Battersea Teenager Jamal Coombes’ Murder

UK News
14-Year-Old Charged With Battersea Teenager Jamal Coombes’ Murder

14-Year-Old Charged With Battersea Teenager Jamal Coombes’ Murder

UK News
Keir Starmer Resigns as UK Prime Minister After Party Pressure

OVER AND OUT Keir Starmer Resigns as UK Prime Minister After Party Pressure

UK News
Keir Starmer Resigns as UK Prime Minister After Party Pressure

Keir Starmer Resigns as UK Prime Minister After Party Pressure

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Huddersfield Crime Slashed 63% After Unity Shape Up Project Success

CRIME DROP Huddersfield Crime Slashed 63% After Unity Shape Up Project Success

UK News
Huddersfield Crime Slashed 63% After Unity Shape Up Project Success

Huddersfield Crime Slashed 63% After Unity Shape Up Project Success

UK News
Pedestrian Killed in Fatal Bus Collision on Hele Road Torquay

FATAL COLLISION Pedestrian Killed in Fatal Bus Collision on Hele Road Torquay

UK News
Pedestrian Killed in Fatal Bus Collision on Hele Road Torquay

Pedestrian Killed in Fatal Bus Collision on Hele Road Torquay

UK News
Police Release CCTV After Rochester Bar Burglaries

Police Release CCTV After Rochester Bar Burglaries

UK News
Police Release CCTV After Rochester Bar Burglaries

Police Release CCTV After Rochester Bar Burglaries

UK News
Watch Live