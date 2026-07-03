Dispersal orders for east Kent coastal towns during warm weather weekend

Dispersal orders are being put in place for parts of Thanet and Whitstable, granting additional powers to officers to deter nuisance behaviour.

From 2pm on Friday 3 July 2026, anyone suspected of behaving in an antisocial manner in Broadstairs, Westwood Cross shopping centre, central Ramsgate or Margate town centre will be asked to move on or face arrest if they fail to do so.

The same applies to anyone behaving antisocially on or near the beaches and at the railway stations.

A dispersal order for Whitstable, covering the town centre, railway station and seafront, will be in place from 4pm the same day.

Anyone returning after being asked to leave also risks being taken into custody. Items which are being used in an antisocial manner, such as loud music equipment, may also be seized.

Superintendent Pete Steenhuis from Kent Police said: ‘Our coastal towns are wonderful places to enjoy the warm, sunny weather and we want to keep them that way.

‘The overwhelming majority of people who choose to socialise in these areas do so respectfully and responsibly, and anyone who would seek to spoil it for others should expect to be dealt with swiftly and robustly.’

The dispersal orders are expected to remain in place for 48 hours