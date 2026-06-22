Lewis Hawkes Faces Terror Charges After Edinburgh Blade Attacks

Lewis Hawkes, 36, was arrested after a violent spree across Edinburgh on 19 June 2026, attacking five men with a large blade in areas including Leith Walk and Sighthill. The victims, some worshippers leaving Broomhouse mosque, suffered non-life-threatening wounds, police confirmed.

Weapon Brandished In Streets

Eyewitnesses captured video of Hawkes, bare-chested, wielding a weapon described as either a machete or an axe while shouting anti-Muslim slurs, sparking significant alarm across the city.

Multiple Victims Injured

Five men aged between 22 and 39 were hurt during the attack sequence, with none sustaining fatal injuries. Emergency services responded swiftly to the unfolding violence.

Court Appearance And Charges

Hawkes appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 22 June 2026. He faces five counts of attempted murder alongside assault, robbery, breach of the peace, and culpable and reckless conduct charges.

Terrorism Aggravation Confirmed

The Crown Office stated all charges carry an official aggravation linked to terrorism, reflecting the ideological nature of the attacks against the Muslim community.