Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BLADE RAMPAGE Lewis Hawkes Faces Terror Charges After Edinburgh Blade Attacks

Lewis Hawkes Faces Terror Charges After Edinburgh Blade Attacks

Lewis Hawkes, 36, was arrested after a violent spree across Edinburgh on 19 June 2026, attacking five men with a large blade in areas including Leith Walk and Sighthill. The victims, some worshippers leaving Broomhouse mosque, suffered non-life-threatening wounds, police confirmed.

Weapon Brandished In Streets

Eyewitnesses captured video of Hawkes, bare-chested, wielding a weapon described as either a machete or an axe while shouting anti-Muslim slurs, sparking significant alarm across the city.

Multiple Victims Injured

Five men aged between 22 and 39 were hurt during the attack sequence, with none sustaining fatal injuries. Emergency services responded swiftly to the unfolding violence.

Court Appearance And Charges

Hawkes appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 22 June 2026. He faces five counts of attempted murder alongside assault, robbery, breach of the peace, and culpable and reckless conduct charges.

Terrorism Aggravation Confirmed

The Crown Office stated all charges carry an official aggravation linked to terrorism, reflecting the ideological nature of the attacks against the Muslim community.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Appeal After Woman Raped in Central Forest Park Stoke-on-Trent

WOMAN RAPED Police Appeal After Woman Raped in Central Forest Park Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted During Radford Morning Walk

SEX ATTACK Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted During Radford Morning Walk

UK News
Bilal Alfroh Jailed 16 Years for Gorton Rape and Assault

RAPE SENTANCE Bilal Alfroh Jailed 16 Years for Gorton Rape and Assault

Court News, UK News
Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

FLASHER PROBE Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

UK News
Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

BUNGEE TRAGEDY Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

UK News
French Family Sails Past Naval Patrol Off Panama and Makes Surprise Contact

NAVY CONTACT French Family Sails Past Naval Patrol Off Panama and Makes Surprise Contact

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Blaze Affecting Multiple Houses Near Basildon

FIRE ALERT Firefighters Tackle Blaze Affecting Multiple Houses Near Basildon

UK News
Why Parents Might Choose Online GP Appointments for Minor Health Concerns

Why Parents Might Choose Online GP Appointments for Minor Health Concerns

UK News
18-Year-Old Kyeron Wheeler Murdered in Poole Stabbing Incident

POOLE MURDER 18-Year-Old Kyeron Wheeler Murdered in Poole Stabbing Incident

UK News
Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

ARMED SHAKEDOWN Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Major Fire Destroys Eight Homes in Rookyards Vange Emergency Services Respond

FIRE TRAGEDY Major Fire Destroys Eight Homes in Rookyards Vange Emergency Services Respond

UK News
Major Fire Destroys Eight Homes in Rookyards Vange Emergency Services Respond

Major Fire Destroys Eight Homes in Rookyards Vange Emergency Services Respond

UK News

MULTIPLE PEOPLE STRUCK Six Hurt After Car Hits Pedestrians Near Upton Park Station

Breaking News, UK News

Six Hurt After Car Hits Pedestrians Near Upton Park Station

Breaking News, UK News
EastEnders TV Schedule Changes This Week Due to World Cup Matches

TV SHAKEUP EastEnders TV Schedule Changes This Week Due to World Cup Matches

UK News
EastEnders TV Schedule Changes This Week Due to World Cup Matches

EastEnders TV Schedule Changes This Week Due to World Cup Matches

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Person Dies After Casualty On Tracks At Woolwich Dockyard

HIT BY A TRAIN Person Dies After Casualty On Tracks At Woolwich Dockyard

UK News
Person Dies After Casualty On Tracks At Woolwich Dockyard

Person Dies After Casualty On Tracks At Woolwich Dockyard

UK News
Police Appeal After Electric Motorcycle Collision in St Austell

EBIKE CRASH Police Appeal After Electric Motorcycle Collision in St Austell

UK News
Police Appeal After Electric Motorcycle Collision in St Austell

Police Appeal After Electric Motorcycle Collision in St Austell

UK News
Drunk Passenger Punches Officer During Ryanair Flight Arrest

FLIGHT FRACAS Drunk Passenger Punches Officer During Ryanair Flight Arrest

UK News
Drunk Passenger Punches Officer During Ryanair Flight Arrest

Drunk Passenger Punches Officer During Ryanair Flight Arrest

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
All Passengers Leave Arrowe Park After UK Hantavirus Isolation

HEALTH UPDATE All Passengers Leave Arrowe Park After UK Hantavirus Isolation

UK News
All Passengers Leave Arrowe Park After UK Hantavirus Isolation

All Passengers Leave Arrowe Park After UK Hantavirus Isolation

UK News
Two Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct at Nottingham University Hospitals Mortuary

COMMUNITY ALERT Two Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct at Nottingham University Hospitals Mortuary

UK News
Two Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct at Nottingham University Hospitals Mortuary

Two Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct at Nottingham University Hospitals Mortuary

UK News
Huddersfield Crime Slashed 63% After Unity Shape Up Project Success

CRIME DROP Huddersfield Crime Slashed 63% After Unity Shape Up Project Success

UK News
Huddersfield Crime Slashed 63% After Unity Shape Up Project Success

Huddersfield Crime Slashed 63% After Unity Shape Up Project Success

UK News
Watch Live