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PERV HUNT Police Appeal After Voyeurism Reported at Dawlish Warren Seafront

Police Appeal After Voyeurism Reported at Dawlish Warren Seafront

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched a public appeal after a voyeurism incident was reported at Dawlish Warren. On the afternoon of 30 May 2026, witnesses saw a man secretly filming people near the seafront, prompting an investigation into alleged upskirting. Officers believe the man pictured may hold vital information and are urging anyone with details to come forward.

Man Sought For Voyeurism

The police are keen to identify the individual caught on camera in Dawlish Warren. The man was reportedly observed recording people covertly, raising concerns about privacy and safety in the popular coastal area.

Public Help Requested

Officers have released an image of the suspect and are appealing directly to the local community for assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or the official website, quoting reference number 50260137738.

Seafront Safety Concerns

The incident has prompted renewed focus on protecting visitors at Dawlish Warren seafront, a well-frequented spot for families and tourists. Authorities are emphasising vigilance amid rising concerns over voyeuristic behaviour.

Contact Details

To report information about the man linked to the voyeurism report, contact:

  • Phone: 101
  • Devon and Cornwall Police website
  • Reference: 50260137738

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