Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted During Radford Morning Walk

Nottinghamshire Police are urgently appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted while taking a morning walk in Radford on 23 May. The incident occurred near St. Peter’s Church on Churchfield Lane at around 8am, prompting a swift investigation.

Following And Assault

The victim was walking along Churchfield Lane when she noticed someone approach her from Knighton Avenue. Attempting to evade, she crossed the road but was followed and grabbed from behind close to the junction with Hartley Road. The woman screamed, forcing the suspect to flee back along Churchfield Lane towards Alfreton Road.

Investigation Underway

Police have been conducting extensive inquiries, including CCTV reviews and door-to-door interviews in the Radford area to identify the offender. They have now released an image of a teenage boy they want to speak to in connection with the assault.

Suspect Description Released

The individual is described as a Black male teenager wearing a black hoodie, black trainers, and eye-catching black jogging bottoms with yellow stripes. Police believe he may hold key information related to the offence.

How To Help

Anyone with information or who recognises the person in the released image is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 238 of 23 May 2026. Your assistance is vital in bringing the offender to justice and keeping Radford safe.