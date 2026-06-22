Man Arrested Over Vandalism of 67 Cars in Folkestone

Kent Police arrested a 32-year-old man in Folkestone after extensive damage to 67 cars across the town between Friday 19 and Sunday 21 June 2026. Roads affected include Black Bull Road, Radnor Park Road and Wear Bay Road. Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage as investigations continue.

Mass Car Vandalism

Numerous reports came in over the weekend, revealing widespread damage to vehicles in several Folkestone neighbourhoods. This large-scale vandalism triggered an immediate police response.

Suspect Held By Police

A 32-year-old Iraqi man was arrested on Sunday evening following enquiries. He remains in custody as investigations proceed.

Urgent Police Appeal

Detective Inspector Carlo Capozzi appealed for anyone with information or affected by the damage to step forward. Residents with CCTV and drivers with dashcams are urged to review their footage.

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