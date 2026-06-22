Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

WRECKING SPREE Man Arrested Over Vandalism of 67 Cars in Folkestone

Man Arrested Over Vandalism of 67 Cars in Folkestone

Kent Police arrested a 32-year-old man in Folkestone after extensive damage to 67 cars across the town between Friday 19 and Sunday 21 June 2026. Roads affected include Black Bull Road, Radnor Park Road and Wear Bay Road. Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage as investigations continue.

Mass Car Vandalism

Numerous reports came in over the weekend, revealing widespread damage to vehicles in several Folkestone neighbourhoods. This large-scale vandalism triggered an immediate police response.

Suspect Held By Police

A 32-year-old Iraqi man was arrested on Sunday evening following enquiries. He remains in custody as investigations proceed.

Urgent Police Appeal

Detective Inspector Carlo Capozzi appealed for anyone with information or affected by the damage to step forward. Residents with CCTV and drivers with dashcams are urged to review their footage.

How To Contact the Police

  • Phone Kent Police: 01843 222289, ref 46/99421/26
  • Crimestoppers (anonymous): 0800 555111
  • Submit tips online at Crimestoppers

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
18-Year-Old Kyeron Wheeler Murdered in Poole Stabbing Incident

POOLE MURDER 18-Year-Old Kyeron Wheeler Murdered in Poole Stabbing Incident

UK News
Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

ARMED SHAKEDOWN Kent Police Arrest Man Carrying Weapon in Herne Bay High Street

UK News
Man and Two Teens Charged with Knife Murder in Newcastle

TEEN MURDER CHARGE Man and Two Teens Charged with Knife Murder in Newcastle

UK News
Syrian Man Held Over Woman’s Death on Overcrowded Dover Channel Boat

POLICE ARREST Syrian Man Held Over Woman’s Death on Overcrowded Dover Channel Boat

UK News
Three Arrests in Battersea After Murder of Teen Jamal Coombes

FIRST PICTURE Three Arrests in Battersea After Murder of Teen Jamal Coombes

UK News
Three Women Charged Over Police Assault at Birmingham Protest

POLICE ASSAULT Three Women Charged Over Police Assault at Birmingham Protest

UK News
Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Hellingly Head-On Crash

HEAD ON SMASH Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Hellingly Head-On Crash

UK News
Train Driver Shaun Burton Dies in Bedford Crash with 100 Injured

DRIVER NAMED AND PICTURED Train Driver Shaun Burton Dies in Bedford Crash with 100 Injured

Breaking News, UK News
Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

MURDER ARREST Girl And Two Boys Arrested Over Murder Of Teen Jamal Coombes In Battersea

UK News
Cheam Fatal Collision Kills Pedestrian on Belmont Rise

FATAL CRASH Cheam Fatal Collision Kills Pedestrian on Belmont Rise

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Bilal Alfroh Jailed 16 Years for Gorton Rape and Assault

RAPE SENTANCE Bilal Alfroh Jailed 16 Years for Gorton Rape and Assault

Court News, UK News
Bilal Alfroh Jailed 16 Years for Gorton Rape and Assault

Bilal Alfroh Jailed 16 Years for Gorton Rape and Assault

Court News, UK News
Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

FLASHER PROBE Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

UK News
Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

UK News
Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

BUNGEE TRAGEDY Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

UK News
Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

Model Dies After Fatal Limeira Bungee Jump; GoPro Camera Hidden

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Devon Police Seek Driver After Serious Stoke Cannon Motorbike Crash

HIT AND RUN Devon Police Seek Driver After Serious Stoke Cannon Motorbike Crash

UK News
Devon Police Seek Driver After Serious Stoke Cannon Motorbike Crash

Devon Police Seek Driver After Serious Stoke Cannon Motorbike Crash

UK News
Major Fire Destroys Eight Homes in Rookyards Vange Emergency Services Respond

FIRE TRAGEDY Major Fire Destroys Eight Homes in Rookyards Vange Emergency Services Respond

UK News
Major Fire Destroys Eight Homes in Rookyards Vange Emergency Services Respond

Major Fire Destroys Eight Homes in Rookyards Vange Emergency Services Respond

UK News

MULTIPLE PEOPLE STRUCK Six Hurt After Car Hits Pedestrians Near Upton Park Station

Breaking News, UK News

Six Hurt After Car Hits Pedestrians Near Upton Park Station

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Release CCTV After Rochester Bar Burglaries

Police Release CCTV After Rochester Bar Burglaries

UK News
Police Release CCTV After Rochester Bar Burglaries

Police Release CCTV After Rochester Bar Burglaries

UK News
Met Office Issues Red Extreme Heat Warning with UK June Records Set to Break

RED WARNING Met Office Issues Red Extreme Heat Warning with UK June Records Set to Break

UK News
Met Office Issues Red Extreme Heat Warning with UK June Records Set to Break

Met Office Issues Red Extreme Heat Warning with UK June Records Set to Break

UK News
Police Appeal After Electric Motorcycle Collision in St Austell

EBIKE CRASH Police Appeal After Electric Motorcycle Collision in St Austell

UK News
Police Appeal After Electric Motorcycle Collision in St Austell

Police Appeal After Electric Motorcycle Collision in St Austell

UK News
Watch Live