Man Critically Injured in A376 Motorcycle Collision Near Exeter

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on the A376 left a man in his 40s critically injured at the weekend. The crash between a black Honda motorcycle and a grey BMW estate car happened on Sunday 21st June 2026 at around 2.25pm, on the southbound carriageway between Clyst St Mary and Clyst St George near Exeter.

Serious Injuries Sustained

The motorcycle rider, a local man, suffered life-changing injuries and was taken to the hospital for urgent treatment. His next of kin have been informed. No other injuries have been reported from the collision.

Road Closures And Scene Examination

Emergency services closed the southbound A376 for over four hours as the Roads Policing Team examined the scene following the crash. The road reopened at approximately 7.15pm, following the investigation and clearance.

Police Appeal For Information

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage that could assist their inquiries. Members of the public can submit information or footage via the police website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 50260159468.

Community Impact

The collision has raised concerns over road safety on the A376. Authorities continue to urge motorists to drive cautiously and report any suspicious activity or relevant information to assist ongoing investigations.