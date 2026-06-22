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WOMAN RAPED Police Appeal After Woman Raped in Central Forest Park Stoke-on-Trent

Police Appeal After Woman Raped in Central Forest Park Stoke-on-Trent

Staffordshire Police are urgently appealing for information following a rape reported in Central Forest Park, Stoke-on-Trent, shortly after midday on Wednesday 17 June. A woman in her 20s was attacked, with specialist officers providing support as a full investigation is underway.

Suspect Flees Scene

The alleged attacker ran from the area wearing all-black clothing and a face covering, and is described as approximately 6ft 2in tall. Police want to speak to anyone who saw this individual in the park around the time of the assault.

Key Witness Sought

Officers are particularly keen to trace a male jogger who passed the victim between 11:30am and 11:50am, just before the incident. The man stopped to ask if she was okay and may have vital information to help the investigation.

Earlier Suspicious Incident

At about 9:05am the same day, a woman walking her dog in the park was approached by an older white man wearing a green wax jacket, grey shorts, and blue Crocs. He asked to stroke her dog before walking off towards Chell Street. Police have not linked this to the later attack but continue to consider all possibilities.

Ongoing Inquiries Continue

Detectives have conducted house-to-house enquiries and are examining CCTV from the park. Anyone with information or who witnessed suspicious activity on 17 June is urged to contact Staffordshire Police via 101 or Live Chat quoting incident number 325 of 17 June.

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