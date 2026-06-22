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SERIAL OFFENDER Ex-Professor Alex Duffy to Face Trial for Sexual Offences in Glasgow

Ex-Professor Alex Duffy to Face Trial for Sexual Offences in Glasgow

Alex Duffy, 68, a former University of Strathclyde professor from East Renfrewshire, is set to stand trial at the High Court in Glasgow on charges involving sexual offences against five women, including students. The 21 allegations, spanning 2008 to 2020, include rape and attempted rape, with some incidents alleged to have occurred on the university campus. Duffy has denied all charges through his lawyer.

Multiple Victims Named

The charges cover five separate complaints. Allegations include aggressive sexual remarks, pressure for sex while blindfolded at a Glasgow hotel, and assaults at properties in Johnstone and Dennistoun. One complainant claims Duffy forced her to take explicit photos and videos, while another alleges he abused his academic authority to coerce sexual acts, threatening degree removal for non-compliance.

University Response

The University of Strathclyde has confirmed Duffy is no longer employed and released a brief statement: “We are aware of the allegations facing a former member of staff. As this is a live case, it would not be appropriate to comment.”

Legal Proceedings Ahead

Duffy stands accused of 21 criminal charges, including rape and attempted rape at university premises, a vehicle in Fife, and a flat near Glasgow. He has been granted bail and will face a jury trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Allegations Of Coercion And Threats

Some accusations detail coercive behaviour, including blackmail attempts and persistent lewd comments targeting two women. The case highlights concerns around abuse of power within educational settings.

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