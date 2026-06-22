Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley Imprisoned for Baby Abuse in Lancashire

Jamie Varley, 37, a secondary school teacher, and John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, a financial sales manager, were sentenced in June 2026 for the abuse and death of baby Preston in Lancashire. The couple’s luxurious lifestyle and online facade hid a tragic reality of physical and sexual cruelty inflicted on the infant before his death on July 27, 2023.

Lavish Life Masked Abuse

Before tragedy struck, Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley lived in a series of upscale homes, including a £449,995 detached property in Grimsargh. Their Blackpool and Grimsargh houses featured marble floors, crystal chandeliers, and highly styled seasonal decorations that drew neighbours’ attention. On social media, they showcased an ideal domestic life, complete with tailored celebrations and a beloved miniature pinscher named Maximus.

Online Illusions Shatter

The couple maintained a polished public image, hosting elaborate events like a “Chosen Shower” to celebrate Preston’s impending arrival. Yet, behind the scenes, their relationship was marked by hostility and abuse, ultimately leading to the infant’s death. Weeks after Preston’s passing, they upgraded their home, seemingly undeterred by the tragedy.

Severe Justice Delivered

Varley received a whole-life order, meaning he will spend the rest of his life in prison with no possibility of parole—a punishment reserved for the UK’s most serious offenders. McGowan-Fazakerley was handed a 25-year sentence, required to serve at least two-thirds behind bars. Both now face a stark reality far removed from the material comforts they once flaunted.

From Mansion To Prison

The luxurious homes that once symbolised their status and deception are now replaced by prison life. Their sentences underscore the gravity of their crimes and the lifelong consequences of their actions against a vulnerable child.