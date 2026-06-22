All Passengers Leave Arrowe Park After UK Hantavirus Isolation

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that all people who were isolating at Arrowe Park following exposure to hantavirus linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship have now left the facility. Passengers who returned to the UK have completed their self-isolation periods, marking a key milestone in managing the outbreak. UKHSA officials continue to work with local authorities and the NHS to provide ongoing support for those affected.

Hantavirus Cases Monitored

UKHSA laboratories previously confirmed positive hantavirus results in individuals connected to the MV Hondius, including cases on Tristan da Cunha and other locations. Despite these cases, the public health risk to the UK remains very low, with all infected individuals now clinically well or undergoing careful medical management.

Isolation Period Adjustments

Following updated guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO), UKHSA reduced the self-isolation period for contacts of confirmed Andes hantavirus cases from 45 to 42 days. This change aligns the UK with international standards and helps support those isolating with updated evidence on disease transmission.

International Collaboration

The UK government and UKHSA worked closely with international partners, including Japanese authorities supplying antiviral medication favipiravir, and coordinated the safe repatriation of British nationals from overseas territories affected by the outbreak. Medical evacuation and specialist care were provided where necessary to ensure public safety.

Ongoing Support And Monitoring

Throughout the outbreak response, UKHSA has maintained daily contact and monitoring of affected individuals, whether isolating at home or in facilities such as Arrowe Park. Teams continue to collaborate with the NHS, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and local agencies to ensure all necessary medical and welfare support remains in place.

Continued Low Public Risk

Despite the complexity of this outbreak and the extensive measures taken, the UKHSA reassures the public that the risk of hantavirus transmission within the UK remains very low. Public health experts continue their work to prevent further spread and protect public health.