Swindon Man Charged Over Class A and B Drug Supply

Aaron Haynes, 30, from Colingsmead, Eldene in Swindon, has been charged with multiple drug offences including possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs. The charges relate to cocaine and cannabis, along with allegations of handling criminal property. Wiltshire Police brought the case to Swindon Magistrates’ Court on 23 June 2026.

Serious Drug Charges

Haynes faces charges of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, placing him at the centre of an investigation into illegal drug distribution in the local area.

Criminal Property Offence

Alongside drug-related offences, Haynes is also accused of acquiring, using or possessing property obtained through criminal activity, a charge that adds significant weight to the case.

Legal Proceedings Set

After being remanded in custody, Haynes is due to appear at Swindon Crown Court on 24 July to face the charges, with police action highlighting a crackdown on drug supply in Wiltshire.