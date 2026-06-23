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Baby Goats Stolen in Bromley Farm Theft Police Investigate

Baby Goats Stolen in Bromley Farm Theft Police Investigate

Baby goats were stolen overnight between June 22 and June 23 from the Christmas Tree Farm on Cudham Road, Downe, Bromley. The farm manager, Paul, who has worked there for 43 years, discovered the theft after returning in the morning to find the goat kids missing and their mothers distressed. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed an investigation into the reported theft is ongoing.

Overnight Theft Shocks Farm

Paul explained that the baby goats sometimes wander the farm, but this time they were nowhere to be found. The incident triggered an immediate alarm as the mums reacted loudly and anxiously, signalling that something was wrong.

CCTV yielded no leads

Farm staff reviewed CCTV footage from the night, but so far it has not provided any clues to the whereabouts of the stolen kids or the perpetrators.

Community On Alert

The theft has been widely shared on social media, with villagers in the Bromley area asked to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity that could assist the police investigation.

Police Appeal For Information

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing into a reported theft at a farm on Cudham Road, Bromley, between Monday, 22 June and Tuesday, 23 June. No arrests have been made, and enquiries continue.” Anyone with information is urged to contact police via 101 quoting reference 01/7724892/26.

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