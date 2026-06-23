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MURDER ARREST Teen Arrested Over Murder Of 14-Year-Old Lily Jones In Blaina

Teen Arrested Over Murder Of 14-Year-Old Lily Jones In Blaina

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering 14-year-old schoolgirl Lily Jones in Blaina, South Wales. Her body was found by police at 10.10pm on Monday night in a park just 500 yards from her family home, after a three-day search sparked by her disappearance.

Body Found Near Home

Lily’s body was discovered as police intensified efforts following reports she had gone missing. Formal identification is yet to take place, but her family has been informed and are receiving specialist support from trained officers.

Suspect In Custody

The arrested teenager, from the Blaenau Gwent area, remains in police custody while inquiries continue. No further details about the suspect have been released at this time.

Police Appeal For Information

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Thomas of Gwent Police urged the public to avoid speculation and encouraged anyone with information to come forward. “You can do this in person, or via the usual channels,” he said.

People with information are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 2600197059, send a direct message on Facebook or X, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Community Impact

Detectives say they understand community concerns and have maintained a strong police presence in the area as the investigation develops. Officers continue to provide support to Lily’s family during this difficult time.

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Topics :Crime

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