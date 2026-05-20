Last night, tens of thousands of Arsenal fans flooded the streets around the Emirates Stadium in north London to celebrate their club’s first Premier League title win in 22 years. The spontaneous celebrations erupted after Manchester City drew against Bournemouth, securing the Gunners’ championship. Reports, including from TalkSport, estimate up to 100,000 supporters joined the revelry, vastly exceeding the 50,000 people who attended the recent Unite The Kingdom rally in London on Saturday.

Record-breaking Crowd

Arsenal fans gathered in unprecedented numbers, creating scenes of jubilation that lasted well into the early hours. This surge of support marks one of the largest spontaneous football celebrations seen in the capital in recent years, dwarfing the Unite The Kingdom rally attendance, which itself was widely discussed and debated.

Historic Premier League Title

The title victory is Arsenal’s first top-flight championship since 2002, sparking euphoria among fans who have waited over two decades for such success. The timing, a Tuesday night, did nothing to dampen enthusiasm, as supporters poured onto the streets directly after the decisive Man City result.

Anticipation Builds For Official Parade

The official Arsenal title parade is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, promising another huge public celebration. If Arsenal succeed in their upcoming Champions League match against PSG, the city could see a double celebration, potentially creating even larger crowds in north London.

London’s Streets Alive

North London streets were transformed into a sea of red as fans celebrated, highlighting the deep passion Arsenal supporters have for their club. The event reinforced how football can galvanise communities and city life around major sporting triumphs.