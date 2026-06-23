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BOY STABBED 11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Blackburn Stabbing Investigation

11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Blackburn Stabbing Investigation

  An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a puncture wound to his back following a stabbing incident in Blackburn on Monday evening. Lancashire Police were called to Fishmoor Drive just before 7pm on June 22 and arrested another 11-year-old boy on suspicion of assault. The injured child’s condition is stable and not life-threatening.

Early Evening Assault

Police responded swiftly after receiving reports of a stabbing in the Fishmoor Drive area. The victim suffered a single puncture wound to the back and was rushed to hospital, where medics confirmed his injuries were not as serious as initially feared.

Minor Arrested And Bailed

Officers detained a second 11-year-old boy on suspicion of assault. He has since been released on bail pending further police enquiries as investigations continue.

Police Urge Witnesses To Come

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the police on 101, quoting incident log 1378 of June 22. Authorities are appealing for witnesses to help with their ongoing investigation.

Community Safety Concerns

The stabbing has stirred concern in Blackburn as police work to keep children safe and prevent violence in the area. Local law enforcement emphasises the importance of community support in tackling youth crime.

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