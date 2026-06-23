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FIRST PICTURE Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

Kamahl Cameron-Williams, 31, has been named as the man who died after being stabbed in Westow Hill, Crystal Palace, Lewisham. Emergency services responded to reports of a man with knife injuries at 3:39am on Sunday, 21 June. Kamahl was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday, 24 June.

Police Make Multiple Arrests

A murder investigation was launched immediately following Kamahl’s death. Since Sunday, 21 June, six individuals have been arrested on suspicion of murder. A 21-year-old man was arrested on Monday, 22 June, and a 23-year-old on Tuesday, 23 June. Both remain in custody. Four others – a 17-year-old boy and three men aged 19, 30, and 45 – were detained on Sunday but have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Appeals For Public Help

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee, leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Kamahl’s family and friends as they come to terms with this tragic loss. There is no place for knife crime on our streets.” She added that detectives are working quickly to apprehend those responsible and urged anyone with information or footage to come forward urgently.

Community Support And Inquiry Progress

Police have lifted crime scene restrictions around Westow Hill after completing initial enquiries. Officers thanked the local community for their patience and cooperation during this period.

How To Report Information

  • Contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1302/21JUN
  • Provide any relevant CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage
  • Report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

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