Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FASLE IMPRISONMENT Godalming Man Sentenced for False Imprisonment in 2023 Case

Godalming Man Sentenced for False Imprisonment in 2023 Case

  Stephen Oyston, 66, from Godalming was handed a suspended sentence at Guildford Crown Court on 19th June for false imprisonment against a woman in 2023. Surrey Police investigated after the victim reported being prevented from leaving a property, having her car keys and electronic devices taken, and her tyres deliberately deflated. The incident was caught on CCTV and spanned more than a day.

Extended Detainment

Oyston physically barred the woman from exiting the property and threatened to falsely accuse her if she alerted the police. Although her car keys were returned, her vehicle tyres were flattened, leaving her trapped overnight.

Sentence Details

The court imposed a nine-month suspended sentence on Oyston, alongside 150 hours of unpaid work and a requirement to attend 12 mental health treatment sessions. A five-year restraining order was also issued to protect the survivor.

Survivors Harrowing Account

“Before I met him, I was a confident, sociable, ambitious and outgoing person… I often take each day as it comes, and at times survival feels like my only goal… The impact of what I experienced extends far beyond the incident itself. I feel that much of the person I once was has been lost,” the victim revealed.

Police Praise Survivors

PC Nina Hume, lead investigator, said: “This was a serious incident of false imprisonment which left the survivor feeling trapped. Behaviour of this nature can have a profound impact on victims. I would like to commend the survivor for her courage in supporting this investigation.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
53 Still Hospitalised Including 8 Critical After Bedford Train Crash Kills Driver

BEDFORD UPDATE 53 Still Hospitalised Including 8 Critical After Bedford Train Crash Kills Driver

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Man Dean Harrold Last Seen in Chatham

FIND HIM Police Appeal to Find Missing Man Dean Harrold Last Seen in Chatham

UK News
Dr Ashley Frayling Honoured for 19 Years Leading Devon & Cornwall Special Constabulary

POLICE TRIBUTE Dr Ashley Frayling Honoured for 19 Years Leading Devon & Cornwall Special Constabulary

UK News
Man Jailed for Life for Murder of 19-Year-Old Lily Whitehouse in Oldbury

MURDER SENTANCE Man Jailed for Life for Murder of 19-Year-Old Lily Whitehouse in Oldbury

UK News
Lewis Hawkes Faces Terror Charges After Edinburgh Blade Attacks

BLADE RAMPAGE Lewis Hawkes Faces Terror Charges After Edinburgh Blade Attacks

UK News
Andy Burnham Sworn In Ambitions Set On Prime Minister Role

LEADERSHIP PUSH Andy Burnham Sworn In Ambitions Set On Prime Minister Role

UK News
Builder Dies in Newquay Hotel Fire After Struggling with Debt

FIRE TRAGEDY Builder Dies in Newquay Hotel Fire After Struggling with Debt

UK News
Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley Imprisoned for Baby Abuse in Lancashire

WHOLE LIFE TERM Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley Imprisoned for Baby Abuse in Lancashire

UK News
Man Critically Injured in A376 Motorcycle Collision Near Exeter

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Man Critically Injured in A376 Motorcycle Collision Near Exeter

UK News
Man Arrested Over Vandalism of 67 Cars in Folkestone

WRECKING SPREE Man Arrested Over Vandalism of 67 Cars in Folkestone

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Murder Probe Launched After 14-Year-Old Found Dead in Blaina

TEEN MURDER Murder Probe Launched After 14-Year-Old Found Dead in Blaina

UK News
Murder Probe Launched After 14-Year-Old Found Dead in Blaina

Murder Probe Launched After 14-Year-Old Found Dead in Blaina

UK News

STORM CHAOS London Fire Brigade Handles 400 Calls During South London Thunderstorm

UK News

London Fire Brigade Handles 400 Calls During South London Thunderstorm

UK News
Two Men Arrested After Gorse Hill Swindon Shooting Injures Man

SHOOTING PROBE Two Men Arrested After Gorse Hill Swindon Shooting Injures Man

UK News
Two Men Arrested After Gorse Hill Swindon Shooting Injures Man

Two Men Arrested After Gorse Hill Swindon Shooting Injures Man

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

FIRST PICTURE Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

UK News
Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

UK News
11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Blackburn Stabbing Investigation

BOY STABBED 11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Blackburn Stabbing Investigation

UK News
11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Blackburn Stabbing Investigation

11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Blackburn Stabbing Investigation

UK News
Two Men Plead Guilty to Major TfL Cyber Attack Costing Millions

CYBER CONVICTION Two Men Plead Guilty to Major TfL Cyber Attack Costing Millions

UK News
Two Men Plead Guilty to Major TfL Cyber Attack Costing Millions

Two Men Plead Guilty to Major TfL Cyber Attack Costing Millions

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Major Incident Declared After Bus Crash Injures 26 in Kidwelly Wales

BUS CRASH PROBE Major Incident Declared After Bus Crash Injures 26 in Kidwelly Wales

UK News
Major Incident Declared After Bus Crash Injures 26 in Kidwelly Wales

Major Incident Declared After Bus Crash Injures 26 in Kidwelly Wales

UK News
Police Release CCTV in Southampton Murder Probe of Ernest Deputat

MURDER PROBE Police Release CCTV in Southampton Murder Probe of Ernest Deputat

UK News
Police Release CCTV in Southampton Murder Probe of Ernest Deputat

Police Release CCTV in Southampton Murder Probe of Ernest Deputat

UK News
Missing Man Gary Swift Last Seen in Plymouth Cashpoint

FIND HIM Missing Man Gary Swift Last Seen in Plymouth Cashpoint

UK News
Missing Man Gary Swift Last Seen in Plymouth Cashpoint

Missing Man Gary Swift Last Seen in Plymouth Cashpoint

UK News
Watch Live