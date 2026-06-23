Godalming Man Sentenced for False Imprisonment in 2023 Case

Stephen Oyston, 66, from Godalming was handed a suspended sentence at Guildford Crown Court on 19th June for false imprisonment against a woman in 2023. Surrey Police investigated after the victim reported being prevented from leaving a property, having her car keys and electronic devices taken, and her tyres deliberately deflated. The incident was caught on CCTV and spanned more than a day.

Extended Detainment

Oyston physically barred the woman from exiting the property and threatened to falsely accuse her if she alerted the police. Although her car keys were returned, her vehicle tyres were flattened, leaving her trapped overnight.

Sentence Details

The court imposed a nine-month suspended sentence on Oyston, alongside 150 hours of unpaid work and a requirement to attend 12 mental health treatment sessions. A five-year restraining order was also issued to protect the survivor.

Survivors Harrowing Account

“Before I met him, I was a confident, sociable, ambitious and outgoing person… I often take each day as it comes, and at times survival feels like my only goal… The impact of what I experienced extends far beyond the incident itself. I feel that much of the person I once was has been lost,” the victim revealed.

Police Praise Survivors

PC Nina Hume, lead investigator, said: “This was a serious incident of false imprisonment which left the survivor feeling trapped. Behaviour of this nature can have a profound impact on victims. I would like to commend the survivor for her courage in supporting this investigation.”