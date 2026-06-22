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MURDER SENTANCE Man Jailed for Life for Murder of 19-Year-Old Lily Whitehouse in Oldbury

Man Jailed for Life for Murder of 19-Year-Old Lily Whitehouse in Oldbury

A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after the fatal killing of 19-year-old Lily Whitehouse in Oldbury on 5 November. Paramedics found Lily with fatal injuries on Park Street shortly after 9.40pm, where she later died at the scene. West Midlands Police arrested Mohammed Azim, Lily’s partner, who initially claimed she was hit by a vehicle but CCTV evidence revealed a different story.

False Account Uncovered

Azim told emergency services Lily had been run over and was in his truck at the time. At the scene, he said he dropped her on Park Street, after which she was struck by a vehicle crossing the road. However, police reviewing CCTV footage found Azim had actually struck Lily with his truck deliberately, before driving to Park Street and making the 999 call.

Court Verdict

Following his arrest on suspicion of murder, Azim was charged and stood trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court. He refused to give a coherent account of events. The court found him guilty of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 20 years to serve.

Family Tribute

“While nothing can ever bring Lily back, we take some comfort in knowing that justice has been served. Our hearts are broken by this senseless act,” the family said. “Lily’s life was taken far too soon, leaving behind dreams unfulfilled and our family forever changed.”

Police Statement

West Midlands Police confirmed Azim’s arrest and conviction, highlighting the critical role of CCTV in uncovering the truth behind the death. Officers praised the cooperation of witnesses and the thorough investigation that secured justice for Lily.

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