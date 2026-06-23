Two Men Arrested After Gorse Hill Swindon Shooting Injures Man

Wiltshire Police detained two men following a shooting in Gorse Hill, Swindon, on the evening of Friday 19 June. Officers arrived shortly before 9pm after reports of gunfire on St Paul’s Street. A man in his 30s was hospitalised with a suspected gunshot wound and remains in stable but critical condition.

Key Suspects Remanded

At Swindon Magistrates Court, a 20-year-old man was remanded on suspicion of attempted murder, while a 19-year-old faces charges of conspiracy to murder. Six other men previously arrested have been released on bail.

Additional Arrests Made

A 51-year-old man is charged with attempted murder.

A 30-year-old is suspected of conspiracy to murder.

A 32-year-old was charged with conspiracy to murder and supply of Class C drugs.

Two men aged 19 and 33, and a 16-year-old boy, were charged with assisting offenders and possession with intent to supply nitrous oxide.

Wiltshire Police Appeal

Officers are urging anyone with information about the shooting on St Paul’s Street to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting log number 416 of 19 June. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.