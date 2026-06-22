Dr Ashley Frayling Honoured for 19 Years Leading Devon & Cornwall Special Constabulary

Devon & Cornwall Police celebrate Dr Ashley Frayling’s 19-year commitment as Chief Officer of the Special Constabulary, marking nearly two decades of voluntary policing in the region. Dr Frayling combines her leadership role with a senior academic career at the University of Exeter, and is renowned for enhancing professional standards and promoting women in policing.

Historic Female Leadership

In 2024, Dr Frayling became the first female Chief Officer of the Devon & Cornwall Special Constabulary, a role highlighting progress in police diversity and representation. Her leadership has been vital in shaping the volunteer force’s future.

Award-winning Service

Alongside her Long Service Award, Dr Frayling received the prestigious Lord Ferrers Award in 2025 for exemplary police volunteer leadership. Chief Constable James Vaughan praised her unwavering dedication and inspiration to colleagues.

Balancing Policing And Academia

While leading the Special Constabulary, Dr Frayling serves as a senior lecturer in Social and Political Sciences, Philosophy, and Anthropology at the University of Exeter, demonstrating her outstanding ability to juggle demanding roles.

Special Constabulary Volunteer Call

The Special Constabulary relies on volunteers who support frontline policing across Devon and Cornwall. Recruitment is now open, offering flexible volunteering opportunities to those eager to serve their communities and gain valuable skills. For more information and to apply, visit the Special Constables – Who, What, How and Why – Working in Partnership page.