Rare Red Heat Warning Hits South East UK Amid Extreme June Heatwave

Residents across the South East of England are facing a rare Red Heat-Health Alert starting 1am on Wednesday, June 24, lasting until 11pm Thursday, June 25. The Met Office has issued an Extreme Heat Warning from 9am Wednesday to 9pm Thursday, with temperatures soaring to 38-39°C. Health and emergency services warn of serious risks to vulnerable groups, urging extreme caution during this intense heatwave.

Rare Red Heat Warning

The heat-health alert is one of the highest warnings possible and highlights the severe threat of heat-related illness and strain on NHS and social care services. Older people, young children, and individuals with underlying health conditions are especially at risk during this period of extreme heat.

Severe Impact On Services

Officials anticipate a sharp rise in demand for emergency health services and social care. Frontline staff may face challenges working in high temperatures, while care delivery in hot indoor environments could become difficult, increasing pressure on critical support systems.

Infrastructure And Safety Warnings

Authorities also warn of disruptions such as power outages and transport delays caused by the heatwave. There is an increased risk of water-related incidents including cold-water shock and drowning; people are urged to avoid unsafe swimming in rivers, lakes, and the sea.

Public Advice Ahead

Stay well hydrated

Avoid strenuous activities during peak heat

Keep homes cool where possible

Check on elderly, vulnerable neighbours, and relatives

With the hottest days expected Wednesday and Thursday, residents should prepare for exceptional heat conditions and follow public safety advice. In coastal emergencies, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.