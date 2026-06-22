Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FIRE TRAGEDY Builder Dies in Newquay Hotel Fire After Struggling with Debt

Builder Dies in Newquay Hotel Fire After Struggling with Debt

A 33-year-old builder died after a fire tore through the derelict Narrowcliff Hotel in Newquay, Cornwall, an inquest has revealed. Adrian Raileanu, who had been battling heavy gambling and drug debts, was found inside the abandoned seaside property following the blaze on 22 July last year. Emergency services were called at 4:35pm to tackle the fire, which led to a major police investigation as officers sought to determine the cause.

Struggles With Debt

The inquest held in Truro on 22 June heard that Adrian had been under increasing pressure due to significant gambling and drug-related debts. He had recently moved from London to Newquay for construction work but was noted for frequent absences linked to depression.

Final Movements Captured

CCTV footage showed Mr Raileanu entering the hotel’s rear entrance around 3pm but never leaving. Earlier that morning, he had visited Newquay Police Station, asking how to be arrested and openly discussing his debts and drug addiction. Although police offered support, he declined.

Investigation And Verdict

Detective Constable Stephen Carroll from Newquay CID led the inquiry. A man was initially arrested on suspicion of murder but later released on bail as enquiries continued. Senior coroner Andrew Cox concluded the death was suicide, stating it was “more likely than not” that Adrian intended to take his own life.

Community Mourning

The tragedy has deeply affected the family and friends. Adrian’s mother launched a fundraising appeal in his memory, describing him as a loving father and hardworking individual. The fire caused significant disruption locally, with smoke affecting nearby roads and residents being advised to keep windows closed.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Andy Burnham Sworn In Ambitions Set On Prime Minister Role

LEADERSHIP PUSH Andy Burnham Sworn In Ambitions Set On Prime Minister Role

UK News
Builder Dies in Newquay Hotel Fire After Struggling with Debt

FIRE TRAGEDY Builder Dies in Newquay Hotel Fire After Struggling with Debt

UK News
Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley Imprisoned for Baby Abuse in Lancashire

WHOLE LIFE TERM Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley Imprisoned for Baby Abuse in Lancashire

UK News
Man Critically Injured in A376 Motorcycle Collision Near Exeter

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Man Critically Injured in A376 Motorcycle Collision Near Exeter

UK News
Man Arrested Over Vandalism of 67 Cars in Folkestone

WRECKING SPREE Man Arrested Over Vandalism of 67 Cars in Folkestone

UK News
Police Appeal After Voyeurism Reported at Dawlish Warren Seafront

PERV HUNT Police Appeal After Voyeurism Reported at Dawlish Warren Seafront

UK News
Rare Red Heat Warning Hits South East UK Amid Extreme June Heatwave

DANGER TO LIFE Rare Red Heat Warning Hits South East UK Amid Extreme June Heatwave

UK News
All Passengers Leave Arrowe Park After UK Hantavirus Isolation

HEALTH UPDATE All Passengers Leave Arrowe Park After UK Hantavirus Isolation

UK News
Two Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct at Nottingham University Hospitals Mortuary

COMMUNITY ALERT Two Arrested Over Alleged Misconduct at Nottingham University Hospitals Mortuary

UK News
Huddersfield Crime Slashed 63% After Unity Shape Up Project Success

CRIME DROP Huddersfield Crime Slashed 63% After Unity Shape Up Project Success

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Massive Warehouse Fire Declared Major Incident in Widnes, Cheshire

FIRE BLAZE Massive Warehouse Fire Declared Major Incident in Widnes, Cheshire

UK News
Massive Warehouse Fire Declared Major Incident in Widnes, Cheshire

Massive Warehouse Fire Declared Major Incident in Widnes, Cheshire

UK News
53 Still Hospitalised Including 8 Critical After Bedford Train Crash Kills Driver

BEDFORD UPDATE 53 Still Hospitalised Including 8 Critical After Bedford Train Crash Kills Driver

UK News
53 Still Hospitalised Including 8 Critical After Bedford Train Crash Kills Driver

53 Still Hospitalised Including 8 Critical After Bedford Train Crash Kills Driver

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Man Dean Harrold Last Seen in Chatham

FIND HIM Police Appeal to Find Missing Man Dean Harrold Last Seen in Chatham

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Man Dean Harrold Last Seen in Chatham

Police Appeal to Find Missing Man Dean Harrold Last Seen in Chatham

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Toddler Murder Trial in Thornaby Reveals Campaign of Abuse and 21 Broken Bones

CHILD ABUSE Toddler Murder Trial in Thornaby Reveals Campaign of Abuse and 21 Broken Bones

Court News, UK News
Toddler Murder Trial in Thornaby Reveals Campaign of Abuse and 21 Broken Bones

Toddler Murder Trial in Thornaby Reveals Campaign of Abuse and 21 Broken Bones

Court News, UK News
Peter Andre Denies Lee Andrews’ False Adoption Claims Over Katie Price’s KidsKids

PETER DENIES Peter Andre Denies Lee Andrews’ False Adoption Claims Over Katie Price’s KidsKids

UK News
Peter Andre Denies Lee Andrews’ False Adoption Claims Over Katie Price’s KidsKids

Peter Andre Denies Lee Andrews’ False Adoption Claims Over Katie Price’s KidsKids

UK News
Murder Probe Launched After 14-Year-Old Found Dead in Blaina

TEEN MURDER Murder Probe Launched After 14-Year-Old Found Dead in Blaina

UK News
Murder Probe Launched After 14-Year-Old Found Dead in Blaina

Murder Probe Launched After 14-Year-Old Found Dead in Blaina

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
A lorry driver has been slammed with a 17-month ban after being caught twice over the legal drug drive limit while behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle

FATAL COLLISION Man Charged Over 2024 Teenager Death in Wiltshire Collision

UK News
A lorry driver has been slammed with a 17-month ban after being caught twice over the legal drug drive limit while behind the wheel of a heavy goods vehicle

Man Charged Over 2024 Teenager Death in Wiltshire Collision

UK News
Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

FIRST PICTURE Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

UK News
Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

Kamahl Cameron-Williams Named Victim in Lewisham Knife Murder

UK News
11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Blackburn Stabbing Investigation

BOY STABBED 11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Blackburn Stabbing Investigation

UK News
11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Blackburn Stabbing Investigation

11-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Blackburn Stabbing Investigation

UK News
Watch Live