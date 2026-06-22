Builder Dies in Newquay Hotel Fire After Struggling with Debt

A 33-year-old builder died after a fire tore through the derelict Narrowcliff Hotel in Newquay, Cornwall, an inquest has revealed. Adrian Raileanu, who had been battling heavy gambling and drug debts, was found inside the abandoned seaside property following the blaze on 22 July last year. Emergency services were called at 4:35pm to tackle the fire, which led to a major police investigation as officers sought to determine the cause.

Struggles With Debt

The inquest held in Truro on 22 June heard that Adrian had been under increasing pressure due to significant gambling and drug-related debts. He had recently moved from London to Newquay for construction work but was noted for frequent absences linked to depression.

Final Movements Captured

CCTV footage showed Mr Raileanu entering the hotel’s rear entrance around 3pm but never leaving. Earlier that morning, he had visited Newquay Police Station, asking how to be arrested and openly discussing his debts and drug addiction. Although police offered support, he declined.

Investigation And Verdict

Detective Constable Stephen Carroll from Newquay CID led the inquiry. A man was initially arrested on suspicion of murder but later released on bail as enquiries continued. Senior coroner Andrew Cox concluded the death was suicide, stating it was “more likely than not” that Adrian intended to take his own life.

Community Mourning

The tragedy has deeply affected the family and friends. Adrian’s mother launched a fundraising appeal in his memory, describing him as a loving father and hardworking individual. The fire caused significant disruption locally, with smoke affecting nearby roads and residents being advised to keep windows closed.