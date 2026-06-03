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SOUTHAMPTON PROTEST Tommy Robinson Sparks Controversy at Southampton Protest Over Henry Nowak Case

Tommy Robinson Sparks Controversy at Southampton Protest Over Henry Nowak Case

  Tommy Robinson sparked outrage after attending a protest outside Southampton Police Station following the death of Henry Nowak, a student who died in custody. Despite the killer being a British Sikh, Robinson blamed “Pakistani Muslims” during his speech, inflaming tensions at the demonstration on 2 June 2026. The event drew supporters, including Nigel Farage, with police coming under attack amid the unrest.

Robinson’s Divisive Speech

Tommy Robinson appeared at the protest and addressed the crowd with claims targeting “Pakistani Muslims,” linking them to gang violence against white youths. He said: “I said you’ll be a victim of a race gang, i.e. Pakistani Muslims will be beating up a white kid… Every time I’ve seen him my whole life, they jump on the white kid.” His comments were widely criticised for misrepresenting the case, as the convicted killer, Vickrum Digwa, is a British Sikh, not a Pakistani Muslim.

Violence Against Police

During the protest, tensions escalated as some demonstrators attacked police officers and attempted to break into Southampton Police Station. Footage shared online showed officers under duress while managing the crowd, highlighting the volatile atmosphere.

Case Background

Henry Nowak died in police custody after a series of controversial events. Vickrum Digwa, 23, was sentenced to life imprisonment for Nowak’s death. The handling of the case and the police response have sparked public debate and demands for accountability over the standards of policing.

Political Fallout

Robinson’s reference to “Pakistani Muslims” diverged from his previous comments praising the Sikh community, which has led to questions over his motives and consistency. Nigel Farage also attended the protest, expressing the “pure, cold rage” felt by supporters over the incident.

Calls For Police Reform

While frustrations over police conduct are clear, the violent reaction at Southampton police station has been widely condemned. The debate continues over the best way to ensure justice for Henry Nowak without compromising public order or attacking law enforcement.

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