Police Appeal to Find Missing Man Dean Harrold Last Seen in Chatham

Police have renewed their appeal to find 54-year-old Dean Harrold, who went missing in Chatham on Friday 19 June 2026 at around 4.10pm. Officers are increasingly concerned for his well-being as the search covers the local area and surrounding locations.

Fresh Photo Released

A new image has been issued to help the public identify Dean. He is described as a slim white man with shaved grey hair, a short beard, thick black-framed glasses, and a black ear stud in his right ear.

Details Of Clothing

When last seen, Dean was wearing dark blue jeans and a black t-shirt with a printed front. He is thought to be carrying a black rucksack.

Police Urge Vigilance

Inspector Allen Searle said, “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Dean’s welfare and we are urging everyone to be on the look out for him. He is believed to still be in the Chatham area, but it is possible he could have travelled out of the town.”

How To Help

If you have any information about Dean’s whereabouts, call 999 quoting reference 19-1312. Alternatively, contact Kent Police on 101 or use the live chat at www.kent.police.uk.