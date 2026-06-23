London Fire Brigade faced an intense night responding to around 400 emergency calls across south London after severe thunderstorms struck shortly after dawn on June 23, 2026. Flooding forced the closure of Croydon’s tram line between Addiscombe and Beckenham Junction for several hours, while the River Wandle neared bursting its banks near Beddington. The situation worsened with lightning striking a house in Wilde Place, Tooting, causing a fire and flash flooding, blocking multiple roads.

Massive Fire Brigade Response

Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne reported a surge in calls at around 4am, prompting the Brigade to activate a High-Volume Call procedure prioritising life-threatening flooding incidents and marking others as non-emergencies. Operation Willow Beck, a national 999 call diversion system, was also launched to handle excess demand, diverting emergency calls to other fire services.

Tram Network Disrupted

The heavy rainfall flooded tracks, halting tram services between Addiscombe and Beckenham Junction. Transport for London warned of severe delays persisting into the morning, with services slowly resuming by 10:30am. Commuters faced disruption on the eastern stretches of the tram network, including Sandilands and Elmers End.

Flooding Near River Wandle

The usually calm River Wandle swelled dangerously close to breaking its banks near Beddington, contributing to localised flooding and further complicating emergency responses. Authorities urged caution around floodwaters.

Safety Warnings Issued

The London Fire Brigade advised: “Drivers are asked not to drive through floodwater… A foot of moving water at just 6mph is enough to float a car. Always try to find an alternative route and make sure to check your journey before travelling.”

The Brigade also highlighted its specialised flood rescue equipment, including inflatable boats, dry suits, and flood barriers, ensuring readiness for ongoing rescue efforts.

Crews Remain On Alert

Despite the worst rain passing, the Brigade continues addressing outstanding emergency calls as Londoners assess storm damage. Assistant Commissioner Goulbourne thanked all emergency personnel and reassured the public that crews remain available for urgent calls via 999.