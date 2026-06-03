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WILDCAT CRASH Royal Navy Wildcat Helicopter Crashes Into Field Near Okehampton as Major Emergency Response Launched

Royal Navy Wildcat Helicopter Crashes Into Field Near Okehampton as Major Emergency Response Launched

A Royal Navy helicopter has crashed into a field near Okehampton, Devon, prompting a major emergency services response and the closure of nearby roads.

Emergency services were called to Sourton Down, near Okehampton, during the early hours of Wednesday morning following reports of a helicopter crash in a field close to the A30 and A386.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the aircraft involved was a Royal Navy helicopter.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Emergency services are at the scene after a crash involving a helicopter in a field at Sourton Down.

“Several road closures are in place around the A386 and A30 Sourton Cross slip and services area.

“The incident is ongoing, and we will share more updates as we have them.”

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area and seek alternative routes while emergency services continue to deal with the incident.

It is understood that six fire engines from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to the scene alongside police officers and ambulance crews.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the aircraft may be a Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter, although this has not yet been officially verified by the Ministry of Defence.

The condition of those on board has not been released and authorities have yet to confirm how many people were travelling in the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Traffic monitoring services reported that, despite the closures around Sourton Cross and the nearby services area, congestion remained manageable throughout the morning.

The Wildcat helicopter is used extensively by the Royal Navy for maritime surveillance, reconnaissance, force protection and search operations. The aircraft is operated by the Fleet Air Arm and is a common sight during military exercises and operational deployments across the UK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.

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