Teen Removed from Court After Alleged Bomb Hoax at Birmingham Peter Kay Show

A 19-year-old man from Birmingham was removed from Birmingham Magistrates’ Court after an outburst during his hearing over an alleged bomb hoax that triggered an evacuation at a Peter Kay show. Omar Majed is accused of falsely warning police of a bomb left at the venue, an incident that affected an event hosting nearly 13,000 people.

Bomb Hoax Sparks Evacuation

Prosecutor Ros Buttler described the false bomb claim as having “serious repercussions” at the packed Peter Kay event. Police were alerted after Majed allegedly told a constable that a bomb could be present, forcing safety evacuations.

Defendant Ejected From Court

During a video-linked hearing on Monday, District Judge Michelle Smith repeatedly instructed Majed to remain quiet and seated. The defendant was removed mid-hearing after shouting that the proposed bail conditions were “not acceptable.” He did not enter a plea to the charge of communicating false information to police.

Bail Refused and Custody Remains

Majed, who lives on Graham Road in Saltley, was remanded in custody with bail denied. The case has been adjourned and will be sent to Birmingham Crown Court for further proceedings on 1 June.